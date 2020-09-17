Jonathan Burns Headlines Virtual Homecoming Comedy Night

(Photo courtesy of UVUSA)

The Utah Valley University Student Association plans to kick off homecoming week with a virtual performance by comedian Jonathan Burns, on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Burns is a “comedy contortionist,” who is best known for his appearance on season 14 of the talent reality show, “America’s Got Talent.” Burns’ performance earned him unanimous approval by the judges in the season’s second episode but he was eventually eliminated prior to the quarterfinals of the competition. He has also been featured on “Penn & Teller Fool Us” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” in addition to performing at universities nationwide — including UVU, where he performed in April 2018.

The UVUSA had originally booked Burns for a live show on campus in April 2020 but had to reschedule after the university shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the show will be streamed live on YouTube — giving students and alumni the chance to tune in from the safety of their homes.

The show, part of Burns’ series, “Show Off School,” is intended to engage viewers virtually, and those watching are encouraged to participate.

“If students want to learn along the way they can have a deck of cards, an apple, 2 forks, a coin, a dollar bill (any amount), a stra, scissors, a glue stick, a rubber band, and/or a scarf,” Burns said in a message to the UVUSA. “If they don’t have these items on hand that is fine!”

Student activities coordinator Marie Squyres said she hopes the virtual format will allow more current and former Wolverines to enjoy the event.

“We’ve had Jonathan perform on our campus before and he is an incredibly dynamic performer,” Squyres said. “Of course, virtual is not the same as attending a show live in the Ragan Theater, but what we are excited about is that we’re able to offer people something without the hassle of having to leave their homes. Alumni everywhere can kick off the week and watch with their families whether they’re in Orem or across the globe.”

In addition to the live stream, the show will be available to rewatch for one week. Anyone interested can register for the live event by visiting YouTube or the UVUSA website.

Valley Life Editor