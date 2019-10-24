Roots of Knowledge Live! Ghost Tours monday nights all of October.
Haunts of Knowledge

Students Aaron Evans and Sydney Clanton look at the windows at The Roots of Knowledge exhibit. Photo courtesy of Jaden Burnett

The Roots of Knowledge exhibit at the Fulton Library is feeling the Halloween spirit this season with its spooky “Ghost Tours.” This interactive experience leads participants through the history of Halloween,as seen throughout the Roots of Knowledge artwork. Tours run every Monday evening in October at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm MST.

“The Ghost Tours are our Halloween event,” said Katie Davis, an education intern for the Roots of Knowledge. “They are basically Halloween themed tours of all the spooky and macabre things that are in the Roots of Knowledge.”

The tours cover a basic history of Halloween while including some “scary stories and tasty treats.” In the end, the audience gets to explore the Roots of Knowledge through a Halloween themed scavenger hunt. Participants search the Roots of Knowledge for the Halloween references. Prizes are awarded to those who complete the hunt.

“I liked the history behind Halloween,” said Aaron Evans, a freshman Universal Studies major at UVU. “It was really interesting to see all of the different eras of history that lead up to Halloween.”

Trevor Petersen, the curator, painter, and designer for the Roots of Knowledge says that the goal of events like the Ghost Tours is to keep people in touch with the windows and educate them along the way. “Because it’s the Halloween season, we decided to have a Halloween themed tour of the gallery to show people what’s in the windows.”

Stories shared at the tour make reference to famous Halloween writers such as Edger Allen Poe and Mary Shelley. There are even stories about Egyptian Pharaohs.

Petersen further explained that the gallery is an asset to the school, and by holding events like Ghost Tours, it keeps things fresh for visitors of the gallery.

Admission is free for all.

