Best Ice Cream Destinations in Provo

Have a craving for ice cream and the desire to support local businesses? Visit The Penguin Brothers, Rockwell Ice Cream or Roll with it Creamery for your next ice cream destination.





The Penguin Brothers

Location: 83 Cougar Blvd, Provo

Pricing- Big Bro Ice Cream Sandwich: $4.00



Pictured here is a Peppermint Oreo Peaches and Cream “Big Bro,” in a Snickerdoodle Chocolate Cookie homemade ice cream sandwich. Photos by Ysabel Berger

The Penguin Brothers is known for their fresh homemade cookies and locally churned ice cream, as well as their cozy artistic atmosphere. You’ll find many classics as well as unique flavors, such as Peppermint Oreo, S’mores, and Honeycomb (made with raw honey). They also have a variety of gluten free options such as Toasted Coconut or Dark Chocolate Sea Salt.

The base price for a “Big Bro” ice cream sandwich is $4, which comes with two cookies and two ice cream flavors of your choice. They also offer “Pizookies,” which are half-baked cookies served warm with a scoop of ice cream on top. Overall, The Penguin Brothers is an amazing ice cream sandwich shop with a playful vibe.





Rockwell Ice Cream

Location: 43 N University Ave, Provo

Pricing- Single scoop: $3.75





Pictured above is a delectable biscoff and cinnamon “Single Scoop” at Rockwell Ice Cream’s Downtown Provo location. Photo by Ysabel Berger.

Rockwell Ice Cream hosts an impressive variety of homemade ice cream in the heart of Downtown Provo. There are many twists on classic flavors, including Mint made with real mint leaves, Snickerdoodle, and Muddy Buddy ice cream. Seasonal flavors can be especially experimental, with the G.O.A.T., made with goat cheese, currently on display.

The base price for a Single Scoop (including two flavors of your choice) is $3.75, while the Double Scoop (including four different flavors) is $6.75. They also offer “Banana Splits,” which often sell out. Rockwell Ice Cream boasts a large assortment of unique flavors in an industrial chic set-up with plenty of seating.





Roll With It Creamery

Location: 63 Center Street, Provo

Pricing- Base Price $5.50 (includes free toppings)





Pictured above is a banana, nutella, and peanut butter mix topped off with whipped cream at Roll With It Creamery. Photo by Ysabel Berger.

Roll With It Creamery has a vibrant open-air atmosphere, where ice cream is mixed and chilled before being cut and rolled into spiral tubes. Despite the ice cream’s unique shape, it retains its texture and flavor.

The base price of ice cream $5.50, and the toppings are unlimited. Fun ice cream flavors include Lavender ice cream and Fruity Pebbles Cereal, while sorbet, such as Strawberry Sorbet, is also available. “Roll With It Creamery” will give you a unique ice cream experience in a lively environment.

Have other suggestions for places to review in the Provo/Orem area? Contact us through our Instagram @uvureview.