Harassment

Dec. 20 — 3:14 p.m.

An officer arrived to the Fulton Library to respond to reports of a student being harassed by someone she knows. The officer met with the complainant who said she was uneasy because she knows that he is not a UVU student. The man agreed to meet with the officer, and the officer then informed him of other options on campus. It was determined that no crime had been committed, so the officer cleared the scene.

Warrant Arrest

Dec. 22 — 2:45 a.m.

An officer was patrolling around Mill Road and Geneva Road, headed to UVU’s Geneva property, when a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for equipment violations. The passenger was arrested for felony warrants and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence. Both individuals were booked into Utah County Jail and the vehicle was impounded.

Alcohol Offense

Dec. 23 — 9:33 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle showing no insurance near 400 S. 1200 W.. The driver was found to never have obtained a driver’s license, a second no-insurance offense, an open container of alcohol and a valid warrant. The passenger was also found to have an open container of alcohol. Both the driver and passenger were issued a misdemeanor citation and the open containers were seized and destroyed.

Traffic Offense

Dec. 24 — 1:29 a.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Village on the Parkway apartments for a traffic violation, two equipment violations and no insurance. The driver was also found to have a suspended driver’s license, a second no-insurance offense and two valid warrants for their arrest. The driver was issued a citation and advised on both warrants.

Alcohol Offense

Dec. 24 — 1:57 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle near 1200 W. for an equipment violation. It was found that the driver and passenger were both underage and in possession of alcohol, an open container and admitted to drinking. The driver provided a recent receipt of where the alcohol was sold to them. The driver was issued a fix-it ticket and a warning on the alcohol purchase. The passenger was issued a warning for the alcohol violations.

Alcohol Offense

Dec. 24 — 2:39 a.m.

While investigating a traffic stop, an officer located a minor who was sold alcohol by an individual from the Winco in Orem. The officer contacted the Orem Police Alcohol Enforcement officer and both met with the suspect at the store. Orem issued the suspect a citation and they were advised on a valid warrant.