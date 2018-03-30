Curfew Violation

March 5 — 1:53 a.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation near 400 S. 1200 W in Orem. The driver was found to be a juvenile in violation of curfew and was issued a citation for both violations.

Theft

March 7 — 10:17 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to the student life building regarding cash being taken out of a wallet inside a women’s locker room. The officer collected as much information as possible, but had yet to find a suspect. Security footage near the locker was reviewed to locate additional information.

DUI

March 9 — 1:12 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for non-moving violations near W 1230 South Street in Orem. Subsequently, the driver was arrested for several non-moving violations, failure to yield or stop for an emergency vehicle, drug possession, and driving under the influence. The driver was booked into Utah County Jail.

Traffic Offense

March 12 — 7:31 p.m.

During routine traffic enforcement, an officer discovered a vehicle in front of him did not have insurance. He stopped the vehicle, and the driver admitted to not having insurance. The officer issued a citation and impounded the vehicle.

DUI

March 12 — 9:06 p.m.

A vehicle was stopped by an officer for a non-moving violation near Mountainside Lot 23. During the investigation, the driver was found to not have a valid driver’s license and was driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol. The officer arrested the driver and booked them into Utah County Jail for the offenses.

Traffic Offense

March 13 — 3:59 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle with registration that had expired two years ago and no insurance. The investigation proved that there was no insurance on the vehicle, so it was impounded. The driver was issued a citation for no insurance and expired registration.

Theft

March 13 — 9:30 a.m.

A student called police to report the possibility that his bike was stolen from campus. The dispatcher took his information and created a report.