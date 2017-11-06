Photo courtesy of UVU marketing and communications

Matthew Holland will leave his position as UVU President in June 2018, for a position as a mission president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, according to a press release from the University Marketing and Communications office.

Holland has been the president of UVU since June 1 2009. During the nine years of his presidency, UVU has expanded to more than 37,000 students, making it the largest university in the state, the press release said.

“Serving at UVU during the past nine years has been a signal honor and daily joy,” Holland said an email to the campus community. Holland, who’s the sixth president of UVU, said he is honored and grateful for “the unexpected privilege to serve in this new ecclesiastical role.”

“Matt has been a transformative president at Utah Valley University,” said David L. Buhler, Utah Commissioner of Higher Education, in a press release. “The Board of Regents will commence a national search with the intention of having a new president named by June 2018. Names of the search committee members will be announced in the near future.”

“We have a series of major fundraising projects to complete, a robust legislative agenda to promote, a comprehensive planning process in its final stages, and national leadership to offer on the advantages of our unique dual-mission model of education. We must also make continued progress on various institutional initiatives ensuring that the whole undergraduate experience fulfills our aim of being the nation’s best open admissions platform for student success. I can assure you that all of this work will continue,” said Holland in the email.

Traditionally, mission presidents serve three-year terms and the location Holland will be overseeing won’t be announced until later this year but “will preside over an English-speaking mission”. Holland is the son of Jeffrey R. Holland, who is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the LDS church and a former BYU president.

Holland will be holding a public question and answer session Monday, November 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. in SB 134.