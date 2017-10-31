Photo courtesy of UVU Employee Profile

Kyle Reyes, special assistant to the president for inclusion and chief diversity officer, has been hired to be the new vice president of student affairs beginning Nov. 16, according to an email sent out by President Holland. Reyes will be replacing Michelle Taylor, who left the position to accept a new position as president of the Institute of Clinical Social Work in Chicago in August.

Reyes has served in many roles at the university including assistant professor at the School of Education and director of the office of student success and retention, according to the email, and he has been a strong advocate for inclusion within the university.

The email also states that the search will now begin for Reyes’ replacement in the role of chief diversity officer at the university.

This marks the first time a person of color serves as a vice president at UVU, as Reyes is of Hawaiian, Japanese and Filipino heritage, according to a press release by UVU Marketing and Communications.