Incoming UVU president Astrid Tuminez received an official start date of Sept. 16 and set a $299,300 yearly salary, according to an official appointment letter from the Utah System of Higher Education.

Tuminez will replace Matthew Holland, who left UVU over the summer to be a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina, and will become the third highest paid public university president in Utah.

As stated in her appointment letter, Tuminez’s starting salary will be the same salary as Weber State University president Charles A. Wight, who stepped down from his position in June. Her compensation will be adjusted annually based on merit beginning next summer.

She will receive less compensation than the presidents of the University of Utah, and Utah State University who make $537,245 and $423,687 a year respectively.

The UVU president’s official start date, according to the letter, will be Sept. 16. Tuminez’s 11-month contract will begin Aug. 1, for payroll and benefit eligibility purposes, and some of her benefits will include participation in group health and accident, dental, life insurance, tuition waiver and standard leave policies for UVU employees.

In regards to the president’s housing allowance, she will be given $21,300 a year, according to the letter from USHE. The moving allowance provided to Tuminez will be $21,845, and any one-way travel expenses from her home in Singapore will be covered by the university.

UVU will also provide Tuminez with a state-owned vehicle that is owned and insured by the institution. UVU will cover the cost of gas, oil and other maintenance for the vehicle. If she opts-out of the university-provided vehicle, she will be given the option of getting a vehicle allowance.

According to USHE policy, presidential compensation and benefits are determined with size, budget and institutional mission in mind, which may be adjusted annually.