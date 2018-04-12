UVU’s Presidential Search Committee has proposed four finalists to the State Board of Regents to fill the university president position April 12.

The 24-person search committee, which includes UVU employees and local community leaders, has selected these individuals after several months of public input and in-person interviews. Three men and one woman have been selected.



The candidates include Bradley Cook; the provost, executive vice president and professor of history at Southern Utah University, John Rosenberg; the associate director of the Brigham Young University Faculty Center and Washington Irving Professor of Spanish and American Relations, Astrid Tuminez; the regional director for corporate external and legal affairs in Southeast Asia for Microsoft, and Matthew Wilson; the president of the University of Akron.

The finalists will be visiting campus Thursday, April 19. They will be meeting with various groups on campus that day and will each separately take part in a public meeting open to the UVU community and others. The meeting will allow community members to ask candidates questions.

Candidates will be interviewed by The Utah System of Higher Education Board of Regents April 20 in a closed session.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is made available.