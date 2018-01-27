University officials confirmed Jan. 23 that Melissa Frost, UVU’s former Title IX director, is no longer employed at UVU. This comes months after being placed on an unspecified extended leave in June 2017.

“Melissa Frost, UVU’s equal opportunity and Affirmative Action director and Title IX coordinator, is no longer employed at Utah Valley University,” senior director of public relations Scott Trotter said in an email statement to the UVU Review.

After Frost went on an unexpected leave of absence in June 2017, UVU’s Title IX office was placed under federal investigation by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in August 2017. The investigation is ongoing.

Frost was an employee as of Nov. 1, 2017, according to records obtained by the UVU Review by Vice President of Finance and Administration, Val Peterson.

However, Frost’s final date of employment is still unclear as university officials have stated they do not comment on personal matters “to respect the privacy of our employees.”

Laura Carlson has been acting as the Title IX coordinator and EEO/Affirmative Action director since Frost left.