Creer’s Column: From intramurals to Division I, Brock Anderson defies all odds

Having Brock Anderson as a roommate was, undoubtedly, one of the most fun experiences of my life. However, I never expected to see him on UVU’s men’s basketball roster.

“Growing up, I made a list of basketball milestones I wanted to achieve. Playing Division I basketball was on that list, and was always a dream of mine,” said Anderson.

Anderson grew up in Riverton, Utah, and played year-round basketball growing up since the age of five. Playing in AAU leagues, travel teams and eventually for Bingham High School, Anderson could never put the ball down. If Anderson had one focus in life, it was to be the best basketball player possible.

“After finishing my final high school season, I took time off from playing to work on getting bigger, stronger and faster. I knew that was going to be the only way to play at the top level. Getting strong enough to be competitive down low was huge, and I knew I would have to further my fundamental skills to make the team,” Anderson said.

Walking on to UVU’s team was a huge hill to climb and a major accomplishment. However, Anderson understands that making the team is only a very small part of the battle. Adjusting to the competition level of Division I college basketball is a tough task, especially with two-time NBA champion Mark Madsen as your head coach.

“Playing for Madsen has been like no other experience in my lifetime, and I have already learned so much. He really emphasises doing things the right way or not at all. If we perfect our play in practice, we’ll be ready to step up in the big moments in the real games,” Anderson said.

Although it was unexpected to hear that my former roommate had made the team, anyone who knows Anderson personally knows of his incredible drive. Overcoming multiple surgeries and having a year off between high school and collegiate play isn’t something just anyone could pull off, but Anderson isn’t just anyone.

“Achieving your goals and overcoming opposition is all a mental game. That just doesn’t apply to basketball, it applies to your entire life,” Anderson said.

2020 has been a year of many hardships and disappointment, which has left many feeling unsure and, frankly, scared. Stories like Anderson’s remind us that we can still accomplish major personal goals and overcome heavy amounts of opposition.

In a year of many losses, Anderson making the men’s basketball team feels like a big, big win.

