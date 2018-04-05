Video messages recorded to send memories, best wishes

Photos by Abby Van Buren

During the 9 years of Matthew Holland’s presidency, students, faculty and the UVU community have made memories that they were able to share through video recordings across campus March 29, April 4 and 5.

Video booths were set up in various locations on campus so individuals could share memories and give well-wishes. Clips will be compiled into a single video that will be presented to Holland.

“He’s been a phenomenal president,” said the dean of University College and video participant, Forrest Williams. “I’ve been here for 25 years, and I have known several of the presidents really well. We needed this president at this time, and I feel like he has taken the university to new heights. His vision for the dual mission, his concern for the student… I just think he has kind of set the foundation for years to come, and I will really miss him.”

Students who participated in the video recordings believe Holland served the students and community well during his time as president.

“I’m obsessed with President Holland, and I am so sad that he’s leaving, but I am so excited that [we] are doing this so that he can have a way to remember all of us,” Ariel Van Dyke, a video submission participant and a junior studying school health education, said.

The next president has big shoes to fill, according to Rianna Kee, a psychology junior.

“[Holland has] really worked well with our Native American community [at UVU] and our students,” said Kee. “He’s brought us together and made us feel welcomed. We’re all sad that he’s leaving.”

Holland will serve his final day as president sometime in early June.