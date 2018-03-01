DACA student finding his voice through UCUS club

Alan Ledesma says he has caught the bug for politics. Fresh off his trip to Washington D.C. where he met with Congressman John Curtis, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and other politicians. He tidied up his bedroom on a sunny February day in the apartment where he lives just south of UVU’s campus, preparing for an on-camera portion of the interview.

“This will be more professional,” Ledesma said, picking up newspapers, books, and clothes from around his desk.

Ledesma, 24, was in the nation’s capital in support of negotiations for a new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, bill that could serve as a long-term solution to the program that President Trump ended in September of last year. DACA, which gave two-year work permits to undocumented minors with no criminal history, did not provide a path to citizenship, but was renewable and presented a way for its adherents to receive health care through their employment and earn money for education. With the first group of beneficiaries set to lose protection from deportation beginning in March, time is of the essence, and Ledesma is taking action to protect his and other Dreamers’ future.