5 Tips for Coping with Remote Learning

Remote learning is not ideal for everyone and many students did not intend to sign up for an online format, but they are taking classes despite new circumstances. In difficult times, we have one option: learn to adapt. Here are five tips to help you adapt to remote learning this semester.

Limit your distractions

Get rid of anything nearby that will impede your success. Smartphones and other electronics are best kept in separate rooms if they are constantly competing for your attention. Decluttering the workspace may also help to eliminate feelings of being overwhelmed.

Designate two work spaces

Designate two locations in your apartment, backyard, local library, etc. that are strictly for learning and boosting productivity. Having at least two spaces gives you enough jurisdiction to change the scenery once in a while, but not enough to make your entire home become your office.

Dress up

Putting on clothes can have real psychological benefits on your attitude. Sometimes putting on clothes can give you the illusion that you are preparing for something important. Well, education is important whether conducted remotely or in person. Most professors appreciate the effort students make to dress up and come prepared for live-stream classes.

Schedule time for “real life”

It can be a struggle to separate personal life from school when your home has become the classroom — and perhaps a work office, too. It is okay to set parameters for time spent in designated workspaces. Blocking out hours for activities like self-care, physical exercise, and meaningful time with a loved one is crucial. Communicating with other individuals in your household about your schedule can also help in relationships.

Reach out to others

The friendly greetings and small talk in the classroom seemed so quaint before, but mean much more now. However, remote learning doesn’t have to result in a sense of disconnectedness. Make a goal each day to reach out to a friend, peer, mentor, or family member. This can be conducted by a phone call or text, too. If you are interested in expanding your social opportunities, join a UVU club.

Try implementing one of these new strategies. If you find additional ways to help your online learning style, continue using them. Just remember, many other students are making unusual accommodations to adjust to this new format and you are certainly not in it alone.