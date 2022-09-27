Broadcast Video: Interview with President Tuminez on Learning 4 hours ago Courtney Larson Tags: leadership, Orem, President Tuminez, Utah Valley, Utah Valley University, uvu, Wolverines Continue Reading Previous Video: Former VP Mike Pence receives applause and protest when speaking at Utah Valley UniversityNext Wolverine Weekly News: Monday, September 26th More Stories Broadcast Wolverine Weekly News: Monday, September 26th 4 hours ago Chad Roderick Broadcast Video: Former VP Mike Pence receives applause and protest when speaking at Utah Valley University 5 days ago Chad Roderick Broadcast Gary Herbert Institute for Public Policy Q&A 6 days ago Chad Roderick Broadcast UVU Student Rights Conference 2 weeks ago Courtney Larson Broadcast MOMIX visits the Noorda Center 2 weeks ago Courtney Larson Broadcast Remembering Queen Elizabeth 2 weeks ago Chad Roderick Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.