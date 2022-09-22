Broadcast Video: Former VP Mike Pence receives applause and protest when speaking at Utah Valley University 8 hours ago Chad Roderick Chad RoderickSenior Broadcast News Director Tags: Mike Pence, Politics, Utah Valley University, uvu, Vice President Continue Reading Previous Gary Herbert Institute for Public Policy Q&A More Stories Broadcast Gary Herbert Institute for Public Policy Q&A 1 day ago Chad Roderick Broadcast UVU Student Rights Conference 6 days ago Courtney Larson Broadcast MOMIX visits the Noorda Center 1 week ago Courtney Larson Broadcast Remembering Queen Elizabeth 1 week ago Chad Roderick Broadcast Front Page News Wolverine Weekly News: Monday, September 12th, 2022 1 week ago Chad Roderick Arts & Culture Broadcast Clubs Events Humans of UVU Print Valley Life Hypnotist Chris Jones stuns UVU students with his wild performance 2 weeks ago Chad Roderick Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.