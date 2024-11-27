✕
Serving up fun: UVU Ping Pong Club!
Logan Topham
November 27, 2024
Are you a table tennis pro? Just getting started? The UVU Ping Pong Club is just the place for you. All are welcome to come and enjoy having fun and serving up a good time!
