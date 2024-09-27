✕
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Health & Wellness
Sports
Podcast
Broadcast
✕
Search for:
Search
Home
News
Arts & Culture
Health & Wellness
Sports
Podcast
Broadcast
Search for:
Search
First Generation Hope Scholars
Logan Topham
September 27, 2024
Reading Time:
< 1
minute
Today we have interviewed some of our own first generation students and the program the WSB Hope Scholars with a retreat to Camp Williams! The program design is to help first generation students reach success and cultivate support for these alumni.
Share this:
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on X (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Related
%d