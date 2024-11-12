✕
Día de Los Muertos: Honoring those who came before us!
Logan Topham
November 12, 2024
schedule
1 min read
An epic celebration of culture a local mariachi band came and played on our center stage for Day of the Dead! Just like the movie Coco we learn about the importance of remembering those who came before us and how we can never forget.
