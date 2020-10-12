5 things for students to do this fall under $25

From dance concerts to butterfly biospheres, spooky season is in full swing throughout Utah. For students, however, holiday fun can come with a high price tag, which is why we have compiled a list of five different activities students can enjoy on a budget this fall season.

Butterfly Biosphere Spooktacular Halloween:

First up is the Butterfly Biosphere located at Thanksgiving Point. Since the beginning of October, the Biosphere has taken on a spooky new look, including decorations, Halloween music, staff costumes and even an excess of black and orange butterflies released into the display. Guests can enjoy the warmth of a tropical climate as they explore the socially distanced biosphere. This includes up-close interaction with the display’s winged superstars and a variety of educational material and displays. The Biosphere is also offering “Friday Night Mysteries” every Friday until Halloween. These events allow guests an even more haunting adventure as they include mystery cases that require teamwork and investigation to solve. The Biosphere will celebrate Halloween on Oct. 30 with its “Creepy Crawly Carnival,” which boasts the opportunity for guests to get up close and personal with their favorite “creepy crawlies” at the biosphere and participate in a plethora of Halloween themed games and activities. Costumes are strongly recommended for this event. Students can enjoy any of the offerings at the Butterfly Biosphere Spooktacular Halloween for just $20. Pre-booking is required as guest counts are limited. This can be done on their website, which also serves as the best resource for additional information.

CLAS Ropes Course Haunted Halloween Cruise:

A blissful float on the Provo River is infiltrated by Pirates and all manner of other spooky things during CLAS Ropes Courses Haunted Halloween Cruise. This event, which has been held annually for the last 24 years, attracts guests of all ages and promises a night full of Halloween themed fun. The ropes course which is owned and operated by Benjamin and Melanie Allen offers a myriad of activities for guests to enjoy. These include their namesake and world-famous ropes courses, as well as zip line tours, a rock wall, canoe rentals, and much more. For those specifically interested in Halloween themed fun, the cruise boasts a 20-minute serene river float with banks lined with over 100 jack-o’-lanterns. Complete with ghost stories from the boat captain, a surprise visit from friendly pirates and Halloween string lights overhead, the cruise is sure not to disappoint. So whether it’s to face your fears and push your limits or enjoy a Halloween-themed cruise, CLAS Ropes Course has an activity for you. Students can enjoy the Haunted Halloween Cruise for just $9 — both walk-ins and reservations are accepted. Pricing for other offerings at CLAS Ropes Course and any additional information regarding the haunted Halloween cruise can be found at the CLAS Ropes Course website.

Odyssey Dance Theatre “Thriller”:

Michael Jackson’s hit song “Thriller,” is the opening number to which dancers set the tone for an exciting Halloween themed dance show. Headlining performances from some of the most famous Halloween classics including, Frankenstein, Jason, Phantom of the Opera, and many more seem to capture audiences somewhere between fear and absolute joy. Halloween, with a comedic twist, is presented by performers in the exciting show directed by Darryl Yeager. Audience members can expect to see all of their favorites including zombies, skeletons, witches, and scarecrows dancing the night away. Masks are required for both audience members and performers, while social distancing is implicated in both seating arrangements and common areas. The show, which lasts roughly 2 hours, has been running since its opening night in Logan, UT on Oct. 5. The Company will continue to travel South, offering shows in Ogden, Salt Lake City and Saint George. Students can purchase tickets to the performances at a discounted rate on the day of, this discount offers students two tickets for the price of one. Regular adult admission is around $45, but with the discount, students end up paying just under $25. The shows in Salt Lake City will be running from Oct. 20-24, and tickets can be purchased through the Odyssey Dance Theater website.

Cornbelly’s and Insanity Point:

Cornbelly’s and their haunted attraction, Insanity Point, strike an exciting balance between family fun and a more mature haunted experience. The fall-themed park offers rides, corn mazes, farm activities, themed shows, giant slides, jumbo jumpers and much more. There are also several options for dining located within the park, which allows guests the opportunity to explore everything the park has to offer on a full stomach. Insanity Point haunts Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offering a variety of haunting scenes in one “walk through” experience. Guests can expect to take anywhere from 30-40 minutes to go through the attraction and are promised screams around every corner. Complete with chainsaws, zombies, clowns and just about every other haunted creature you can imagine, Insanity Point is sure to get your blood pumping. Students can enjoy the fall-themed fun of Cornbelly’s along with the haunting experience of Insanity Point for around $25, depending on the night you chose to attend. Pre-booking for Insanity Point time slots is recommended as space is limited in each group, however, walk-in purchases are welcome. Additional information about activities offered at Cornbelly’s and Insanity Point can be found on their website.

Evermore Park:

Open year-round, Evermore park is an interactive experience for guests and includes activities such as archery, ax throwing, games, quests, performances and much more. During the Halloween Season, Evermore becomes a bit more spooky offering guests access to “Lore: Spectre Faire of Avarice” an immersive Halloween adventure. During October, the entire park becomes something out of a Tim Burton film. Gorgeous decorations and interactive staff make each guest adventure equal parts haunting and fun as they make their way through the fantasy realm of Evermore. Lore offers all manner of exotic creatures and mystical storylines, in which guests can interact at their level of comfort. Students can become fully immersed in the fantastical world of Evermore for just $15. The Lore adventure is offered each weekend in October running on Friday and Saturday from 6-12 p.m. Additional hours are offered toward the end of the month and can be found on the Evermore website. Other information regarding the specifics of the events offered at Evermore is on the site and ticket purchases can also be completed there.

English major with an emphasis in Creative Writing. Double minoring in Environmental Studies and Communication Journalism.