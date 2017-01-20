Wrestling: UVU defeats CSUB in nonconference dual meet

Photo by Mykah Heaton

The UVU wrestling team returned to action Thursday night as it played host to CSU Bakersfield of the PAC-12 in a nonconference dual meet. UVU proved to be too much for the Roadrunners as the Wolverines won 21-17.

The Wolverines won six of their 10 matches, including three by major decision, on their way to the team victory.

“That was our best team performance that we’ve had this year all the way through the lineup-people wrestling solid, getting after it, doing the things we were hoping they would do,” said head coach Greg Williams. “All the way through we felt good about that.”

Mitch Brown (125), Jarod Maynes (133), Raider Lofthouse (157), Kimball Bastian (174), Tanner Orndorff (197) and Dustin Dennison (285) were each able to win their matches. Orndorff’s win came against No. 19 Matt Williams, his second win this season over a ranked opponent in dual meet competition.

With the win the Wolverines move to 4-2 (1-0 Big 12) while the Roadrunners fall to 3-3 (0-1 PAC-12).

Up next for the Wolverines is a visit from conference foe Wyoming on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. in the Lockhart Arena. Wyoming features four wrestlers currently ranked in the top 20 in each of their respective class.