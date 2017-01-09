Wrestling: Dennison wins second straight UVU Open heavyweight title, six Wolverines earn titles

Photo courtesy UVU Athletics

After participating in the Southern Scuffle one week ago, the UVU wrestling team took part in another tournament as it hosted the tenth annual UVU Open on Saturday at the Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah.

“We’re always excited to host this tournament. It’s a great chance for our redshirts and younger guys to get some matches in and we were real pleased with how they wrestled,” head coach Greg Williams said in a statement to WolverineGreen.

Six Wolverines earned titles on the day and junior heavyweight Dustin Dennison won his second consecutive UVU Open heavyweight title. Joining Dennison on the podium were Heston Woolsey (125), Taylor LaMont (133), Matthew Ontiveros (149), Keiffer Taylor (174) and Gary Jantzer (184) who all placed first in their weight classes.

Dennison, LaMont and Jantzer were particularly dominant in their respective classes as they posted a combined 14-0 mark at the tournament. Dennison battled his way to a 4-0 mark while LaMont and Jantzer each recorded a 5-0 record on the afternoon.

Following the UVU Open the Wolverines will return to dual competition when they host the Air Force Academy on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Lockhart Arena in what will be the conference opener for both squads.