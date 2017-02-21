Strong season leads UVU to WAC Indoor Track & Field Championships

Photo by Mykah Heaton

The UVU track and field team got off to a good start to this indoor season, with many of its athletes getting their names added to the record books.

Freshman Andre Jones posted a time of 7.81 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles, placing him fourth in the UVU indoor record book during UVU’s season opener in Ogden, Utah. Joining him was freshman Bryce Norris in the triple jump, recording the fourth longest jump ever by a UVU athlete at 13.72 meters. Several others also found success. Chantal Martin finished in seventh place in the weight throw event and junior Stetson Sartor recorded his first win of the season in the 55-meter dash.

The season continued with Ashley Snyder, Martin and Norris each earning WAC athlete of the week honors in the month of December. Senior sprinter Jake Morgan received a WAC athlete of the week award in the following month.

The Wolverines wrapped up the indoor regular season Feb. 10 with a trip to Pocatello, Idaho to compete in the Mountain State Games at Idaho State University. UVU came away with several wins by senior Cole Eisenhour, junior Tyson Lambert and freshman Jordan Carter.

“These Mountain State Games at Idaho State went really well for us,” said coach Scott Houle in a statement to WolverineGreen.com. “We had a lot of good performances starting with distance, jumps and throws, and our sprinters looked really good as well. We had pretty good individual results and we’re excited with where the teams at heading into the WAC Championship in a week and a half.”

The indoor season will culminate with UVU heading to Nampa, Idaho on Feb. 23 to compete in the WAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Last year, Grand Canyon University came away victorious with both the men’s and women’s titles, with coach Tom Flood being named Men’s Coach of the Year.

The Lopes are thriving with the help of Scott Marshall who has earned two WAC honors this season in the pole vault event. Also shining this season is GCU’s February student-athlete of the month, Marcus Flannigan, who was also named WAC field athlete of the week for the last week of January, which marked six WAC honors for the program in a three-week span.

Returning this season along with Marshall are junior Pierre-Louis Ricou and sophomore Sarah Root, who was named freshman of the year in last year’s championship.

The Wolverines should be able to make some waves in the championships this season, as GCU continues to dominate and looks to repeat what it accomplished last season.