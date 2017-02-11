UVU wrestlers fall to 22nd-ranked Stanford

Feature photo by Brigham Berthold

OREM, Utah — After splitting a double header on the road last weekend, the UVU wrestling team returned home to host No. 22 Stanford of the Pac-12 in non-conference dual meet action. The matchup marks the sixth consecutive season Utah Valley and Stanford have met on the mat.

Seven of Stanford’s 10 starters came into the meet nationally ranked, compared to four for the Wolverines. Stanford’s powerful lineup came out firing and Utah Valley was unable to keep pace as the Cardinal won the first six matches of the night.

Trailing 21-0 in team points, the Wolverines finally got on the board when redshirt freshman Grant LaMont won the 149 pound match by decision to make the score 21-3. Despite several hotly contested bouts, the Wolverines did not win another another match as they fell 34-3 to the Cardinal.

“We knew it was going to be tough competition, we didn’t really feel like we were favored in any match,” said UVU head coach Greg Williams. “But if we go out and wrestle the way we’re capable of we knew we could battle, and we had some matches that were a battle.”

With the loss, the Wolverines fall to 5-5 (2-2 Big 12).

Next up for the Wolverines is a visit from Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado on Saturday, February 11 at 3pm in the Lockhart Arena. The matchup will mark the end of the regular season for UVU. The team will then have several weeks to prepare for the Big 12 Tournament on March 4 & 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.