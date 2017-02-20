Baseball: Wolverines swept by Wichita State in first series of season

Photo by David Roura

WICHITA, Kan. — The UVU baseball team was swept in its first series of the season against Wichita State University with two close games and one blowout.

Junior Jackson Cofer went five frames and allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks in the season opener Friday. In the second inning, a couple of singles and a wild pitch with two outs cost the Wolverines when WSU’s Jordan Boyer singled in the runners to put them up two runs.

The Wolverines were able to tie the game thanks in part to a pair of doubles from Kade Poulsen and Jake Berry in the fifth inning but the Shockers scored another two runs in the bottom of the inning. UVU was lost the game by a score of 4-3.

Saturday’s game one to be forgotten for UVU as it required seven pitchers to complete the game. The Shockers scored all of their 16 runs in the second through fifth innings. The Wolverines lost the game with a 16-2 final.

Sunday’s series finale was another tough loss for UVU as it held a three-run lead during the second and fifth inning but could not hold on. In the seventh inning Wichita’s Alec Bohm doubled and then scored the go-ahead run when Luke Ritter singled the next at bat. Junior transfer Trevor Peterson was 2-4 with two runs in the losing effort. 6-5

UVU will head to California Friday where it will begin a three-game set against the University of California Davis. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. MST Friday and 2 p.m. MST Saturday and Sunday.