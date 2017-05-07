Photo by Sarah Sanchez

OREM — The bats of New Mexico State University were too strong late in the game as UVU fell in game two of the three-game series 16-6 Saturday night at Brent Brown Ballpark.

The Aggies jumped on the board early with a run on an error on the exchange during a double play. The Wolverines were then able to counter with a run of their own with a Zac Willis single scoring Jackson Overlund.

UVU had a big third inning to tie the game then take a 4-3 lead, their first lead of the series. The Wolverines loaded the bases twice in the inning and Callahan Motlzan was able to single to center scoring in two runs. It was the fourth inning when Trevor Peterson got a hold of one, sending it over the right field fence for a home run.

The lead was short lived as the Aggies used errors made in the infield to get runners on base. New Mexico State figured out Jake Mayer with two doubles to tie the game. The sixth inning the Aggies tied the game with two doubles scoring two runs.

The Aggies took advantage of small ball with three singles scoring three runs to make the lead three runs in the seventh inning. The Aggies just kept adding to their lead in the eighth with a two-run homer to center. It was another home run that added to score making it 12-6.

NMSU added insurance runs in the ninth with another home run to left to increase the lead to 16-6. The Wolverines were held scoreless for five straight innings and they couldn’t get anything going in the ninth and fell 16-6.

Jake Mayer had a solid start going six innings and gave up six runs on 10 hits. Peterson provided some offense with four hits and two runs batted in.

UVU will look to avoid the sweep Sunday with the first pitch marked for 12 p.m. MDT. The Wolverines are now 15-29 for the year with a record of 8-9 in conference play.