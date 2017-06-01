Adam Dillenbeck Opinion Editor Jesse Sanchez Staff Writer

Caitlyn Eakins Senior, History Education

“Get your generals done as fast as you can. Take as many credits as you can handle too. Research the professors before you sign up for them. There’s some classes that I wish I would have taken different. My major is history, and I kind of scheduled things so that I only had classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which limited my options. I kind of wish I had taken cooler classes.”

Michael Poyfair Senior, Russian Language

“I guess I appreciate the school itself. I like the layout. I graduated from BYU and I came down here, and it was just really easy to come in here and say ‘Hey, this is what I’m doing. I’ve taken these classes and I know they may not line up or whatever,’ but the counsellors were really understanding and cool about it and helped me get on my way. If you have a dream or a career that you really want to do, just keep going. There’s no rush, which doesn’t mean that you should slack off or anything. I’ve been trying to get into medical school since I was 18, and I’m 26. If it’s worth it to you just keep going. It’ll suck some days, but it’ll be cool. I wish I’d taken a fun class here or there. I’ve taken a lot of language classes, and I’ve enjoyed that … but I didn’t really have time to take a music appreciation class or a volleyball class or something like that.”

Katie Blodgett Senior, Forensic Science

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, take advantage of all the tutoring labs and the extra resources that are available. It’ll really help get you through classes that are tough. I’ve just had really great teachers that try to involve you in a lot of things and get you exposed to what it’ll be like once you get out of school. [I wish I’d been] more involved in the social life that’s here.”

Dallin Maglby Senior, Computer Science

“I don’t know, get good grades? Actually try in class so that you’re not here for 10 years. Enjoy it, it goes quick. I just love the school. It’s grown a lot since I’ve been here, we have a bunch of new buildings and a bunch of new students. It’s cool to see the school grow, and that’s probably what I’ve taken away. I probably would’ve done more things on campus. More sporting events and things like that, and been more participatory in things like those.”

Mariel Hatch Senior, Biology with a minor in Chemistry

“I love how each professor is invested in your success. Maybe it’s just my program, but I felt like every professor I worked with wanted me to succeed. Even if sometimes [they used a] little bit of tough love, their goal was very obvious. They were very clear about the fact that they wanted to see me grow. On your first day, the first week of a class, go talk to your professor. Go talk about what [their] goals are, how they structure tests, what they’re hoping for you to get out of the chapters. Have an open dialogue with your professors. Don’t buy your textbook the first day, wait like a week before you buy it.”

