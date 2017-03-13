Jesse Ruins Parking

Welcome to UVU, best known for its open enrollment, high inclusivity, awesome education and lack of parking. Like many other higher education institutions, finding a parking stall is a sincere battleground. The only difference between UVU and other universities is that UVU boasts about being the highest enrolled college in the state.

More people means the need for more parking, right? Wrong.

What UVU needs to do is incorporate alternative solutions. But, for the sake of argument, let’s discuss increasing parking for a moment.

I polled fellow students on Facebook and Twitter about whether or not we a) have an issue with parking, and b) should have an increase in student fees to cover the costs. Most students who responded agreed that parking is an issue and that they would love to see an increase in parking, but 95 percent of respondents did not want to see an increase in fees for the parking. There lies our first problem.

We can’t ask for multi-million dollar deals for underground parking, parking extensions or parking garages without some way to have them paid for. The first resource to provide for students usually comes from student fees.

Students want all of the bells and whistles, but without having to pay for it. Too bad it doesn’t work that way.

I do agree that with the influx of students there should be more parking available to students. But, treat it like the roadways. When we open up more roadways, they still get full. It also increases our poor air quality and pollution, which I recently ranted about.

The most practical solution is something I’ve mentioned time and time again. UVU needs to offer a more available and flexible bus pass. The U, Weber and Westminster all offer a comp’d student pass for their students. The U does add it to the student fees, however. But even then, most UVU students interviewed said they’d be willing to bite the bullet on that, just to have a more flexible, affordable and convenient alternative measure to the parking dilemma.

It’s time for UVU to think more about our environment, students and their experience. Rework that UTA contract and offer us a better solution.