Six full-time Dining Service employees fired

School officials calling it ‘reduction in force’

UVU’s Dining Services terminated six full-time employees effective immediately Feb. 21, including former director Joaquin Menendez, and former executive chef John Miller.

Current employees confirmed that Menendez and Miller are no longer employed at UVU. According to spokesperson, Layton Shumway “We’re not allowed to give the names of those employees affected by yesterday’s reduction in force.”

Miller stated via email, “With the advent of more commercial ‘retail’ food outlets, it was determined by the university’s administration that less skill would be needed in Dining Services. Thus, my position was eliminated.”

The terminations come weeks after President Holland announced that Chick-Fil-A was coming to campus and after the university released plans for three-fast food chains to replace the Valley View Cafeteria in the fall. The cafeteria is expected to shut its doors for renovations to accommodate the new chains at the end of the spring semester.

Last fall, Menendez sent a letter to his employees regarding Dining Services’ financial declines. According to the letter, Dining Services has not been able to contribute to the university’s Unexpended Plant Fund for more than 5 years.

“For the last 5 years dining services has operated at a financial loss,” the letter stated. “If we do not take corrective action, each of us runs the risk that this department will be terminated and the operations be outsourced.”

According to a statement released by the university regarding the changes in Dining Services, several transitions are being made to achieve their goal to deliver what the campus community has requested for food options on campus.

“In recent years, UVU’s Dining Services has faced great financial difficulties, with losses totaling more than $400,000 in the last fiscal year and are on track to lose more than that this fiscal year,” said Shumway. “We emphasize that this decision is in response to financial circumstances, and we wish those affected the best in their future endeavors.”

Additional reporting by: Brigham Berthold