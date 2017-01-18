Provo rally calls for sustained action to change political climate

Five Provo-based activist organizations rallied to create sustained action between each other and the local community Jan. 5 at the Provo City Library.

Devin Willie, former middle school teacher who organized the event, encouraged attendees to make a serious commitment to one or more organizations.

“Sometimes we have the idea that activism is going to be easy; that we can like a page, or we can share a post, and that will make a real difference,” said Wille. “I’m worried that we can become very complacent about our activism.”

Between the five groups, the rally covered the issues of homelessness, changing politics, native american sovereignty and acceptance of the LGBTQ community. While the rally covered a variety of social issues, the presenters each came back to the same theme which was to unite their differences and work to uplift underprivileged communities.

“If you’re one of the alphabet soup of the LGBTQ community, stand up for yourself, or have the strength to find someone else to stand up for you,” said James Bunker, president of Provo Pride, a nonprofit organization that acts as a resource for LGBTQ people. “We don’t always have the strength or tools to stand up for ourselves.”

Having friends and allies inside and outside of the LGBTQ community will play an integral role in reducing Utah’s LGBTQ youth suicide epidemic, says Bunker.

Carl Moore, UVU alumnus and chairperson for Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support (PANDOS), highlighted the importance of people from different backgrounds working together at the rally.

“The inspiration for this group was that, one, we got to stand together in solidarity as Native American people and two, non-Natives could stand with us and support the cause for Standing Rock,” said Moore. With a strong support system to build upon, PANDOS is expanding their efforts to protect human rights locally, starting with a clean air initiative and educating the public on respecting cultural differences.

Desirae Parker, founder and sole operator of Parker’s Closet, an organization that donates clothing to the homeless community, is a prime example of passion that leads to change. Her drive stems from memories of being homeless as a child and never having enough socks or nice clothes.

“If I’m taking clothing donations, I am going to foster dignity over dependence,” she said. “They’re not going to come to me because they have to; they’re going to come to me because I can provide them with something that will look good in a job interview.”

She also connects homeless people with much needed information, from obtaining affordable dental work for those without insurance to housing assistance.

“I would like to be more actively involved than I have been,” said Lydia Mongie, a senior English major at UVU. “I think it’s important to have sustained involvement, which could be through the institution or more things like this.”