Midnight Madness encourages tradition among UVU students

Photo by Mykah Heaton Ouderkirk

UVU organized the second year of Midnight Madness, a 24-hour event promoting the home-opener for the men’s basketball team. Mountain Dew pong, dodge ball competitions and raffle drawings were among the different type of activities offered to students.

Events such as the Midnight Madness help create a pride among students at UVU, according to Neal Peterson, vice-president of traditions on campus.

“We want to get students more engaged and involved within UVU. They can attend events like this. They are going to have more fun, and it creates more of a sense of pride for UVU,” said Peterson.

The UVU Student Alumni and the UVU Athletic department combined their efforts to organize the event.

Kameron Dearing, director of Marketing for Athletics, said he understands the challenge that the school faces to create culture among its students since it is a commuter college, but hopes that events such as Midnight Madness can help create school pride and culture among UVU students.

Mark Pope, coach of the men’s basketball team said, “I am convinced we can grow this into a great college atmosphere, and give our students a great experience, and that’s what we are trying to do.”

Pope said his favorite thing about UVU is how the diverse body of students range from different age groups and backgrounds, and how the growing-campus community makes it an exciting time for students.

Camery Victor, a junior at UVU, said events like Midnight Madness are good opportunities to make friends, as well as to enhance school spirit.

“I think UVU needs to have more school spirit. We are a really big university, and we need to have school spirit because it’s our school,” said Victor. “We should support it, come together and take pride in our school, and I think events like this make it fun.”

Victor also said she was going to try to stay-up all night at the event and commit to the 24-hour madness.

The event also featured performances from the UVU dance team, the UVU Hip-Hop group and the Green-Man group, a drumline band.