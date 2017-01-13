Sundance Summer Theater presents “The Music Man”

As part of a partnership formed in 2008, UVU and Sundance have come together to produce the classic, family-friendly show, Music Man, which will run from July 21 to August 31 at the Sundance Summer Theater located up Provo Canyon.

The Music Man follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill, as he persuades the townspeople of River City, Iowa to buy instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to create- despite the fact that he doesn’t know anything about music, bands or instruments. With the money he collects for the boys’band, Harold plans to skip town until he starts to fall for Marian, the librarian, who transforms Harold into an honest salesman. This particular production of The Music Man was a family-friendly delight. The show was energetic and exciting. It was very apparent that each actor took great care to make their character unique; thus creating an atmosphere of fun and theatrical passion. The set was simple, and in this case, less was more. By eliminating a large set with elaborate decorations, the acting and singing of the cast members became the eye-catching element of the production.

Through each actor’s dancing, singing and lively character personalities, they brought a new energy and life to the audience. The dry humor of the show often brought out a few quiet laughs from the audience, thus resulting in silence. But the music, singing and dancing were the key elements that brought out the energy; not only in the actors but in the audience as well. Greg Hansen is the perfect choice for the character Harold Hill. With the way Hansen carries himself across the stage, it could be assumed that he wasn’t even acting; that the character is himself. Because of this, he instantly became a well-liked choice for the part. Hansen’s witty ways and quirky habits on stage made it hard to look away. His passion for the arts truly came out in his performance.

Not only did Hansen do a marvelous job, but all the other actors were believable, talented and well-versed in their parts. The actor’s love what they do and that is definitely reflected in their performance. The Music Man is a definite must see this summer!