Utah is not a bad place to spend the summer. There are a number of fun things to do while school is out and the weather is nice. No need to stay cooped up inside wasting away your precious summer days. There are plenty of exciting outdoor activities to do in Utah that require little funds and effort.

National Parks

Utah’s five national parks, otherwise known as the “Mighty Five”, are famous for their red rocks, breathtaking views, amazing rock formations and fun hiking trails. Zions, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands are all great weekend destination places for a quick getaway. If you’re not a camper or a hiker there are plenty of hotels and short, easy hikes. If you like to camp, there are plenty of camping grounds. And, there are plenty of long trails for experienced hikers who are looking for a new challenge. There is something for everyone at each of these national parks.

Local Hiking Trails

The mountains have hiking trails that will keep you busy all summer. Timpanogos Cave is the most popular hike in the valley. The 1.5 mile-hike is a steep trail that will take you to a beautiful cave. Special cave tours are provided at the end of the trail. Bridal Veil Falls, another local favorite, is just right off of Highway 89 in Provo Canyon. The popular site has been closed for demolitions since April 12 and opened just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The trail will lead you to a natural waterfall. This short hike is easily accessible and has a picnic area. So feel free to bring your friends along for a short, breathtaking hike and a nice summer picnic.

Pass of All Passes

If you ever find yourself searching for activities that don’t cost too much money, the Pass of All Passes is the key. For less than $30 you can go to Peaks Ice Arena, Seven Peaks Waterpark, Towne Cinemas and professional and collegiate sporting events at a discounted price or for free. These discounts are available with the pass and apply all-week long. So, if you work during the day, you can go to an Owlz baseball game at night or see a movie on the weekends. This pass gives you the opportunity to binge on Vitamin D, baseball games and fun, rather than staying inside all day.