Romm Trio offers a unique taste on classical music

Most classical compositions are not arranged to be played by just trumpets and piano, but the Romm Trio has distinguished themselves by their unique take on classical and contemporary pieces. Ronald, together with his wife Avis and son Aaron, performed a range of classical music just those three instruments. Ronald and Aaron play trumpet, while Avis accompanies on piano. They presented their distinguished style in the Science Building Auditorium Jan. 13.

“Someone as renowned as this doesn’t come around all the time. It’s really great for UVU to be bringing in musicians of this caliber,” said Eric Anderson, French Horn performance major.

The Romm’s have played together for a few years now, but they each have several years of experience in music. Ronald is considered a prodigy because he started his solo career at age ten. By twelve, he was a member of his family band the “Romm-antics” which played shows on radio and TV.

“I played opera [while Ron was on tour with the Canadian Brass]. I played many different operas and many opera performances. During this time, I learned to truly love this repertoire,” said Avis.

She has played the piano since age three and is respected in the field of opera, and has performed in, directed, coached and conducted several operas internationally. Aaron has a Bachelors in Musical Arts and Masters and Doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is currently a member of the Sinfonia da Camera and Urbana Pops Orchestra, among others.

“My obvious influence was the two people you see on stage. Avis was great about having those recordings [of the Canadian Brass] playing at home. I would hang out under the piano while Avis played and that was a great influence on me,” said Aaron.

“Something we have had to do, and have enjoyed doing, is discovering works that we can actually play. The combination of two trumpets and piano is highly unusual,” said Ronald.

The Trio played a variety of classical and contemporary music that is arranged for brass and piano. Most of the music was arranged by the Romm’s, but there were a few that were arranged by other artists. The audience listened to a “world-premier” of “Showdown at the Hoedown,” written for Romm Trio by world renowned trumpeter Chaz Reskin.

The piece has a “western-feel, combined with a jazz-feel, combined with a funk-feel,” said Ronald. The different styles worked well together to create a composition worked for the Romm’s ensemble.

“The Trio was playing at the International Trumpet Guild in Anaheim, California last June. One of the composers, who is a trumpet enthusiast and friend of mine from Facebook came up and offered to write us a piece,” said Ronald.