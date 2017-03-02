“Arrival”: Intellectual, subtle, impactful

Science fiction movies full of guns and explosions are admittedly not my favorite. However, when a science fiction film based on intellect is released, I’m all eyes and ears. Ergo, when Arrival hit theaters and I heard it is a movie that makes viewers think, I was beyond excited.

Written by Eric Heisserer and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Arrival––based on Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang––shows how human civilization reacts when twelve extraterrestrial ships land on Earth. Renowned linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) go to a military base near one of the vessels to discern the aliens’ complex language. In a race against time, the two try to uncover the reason behind their visit before global catastrophe occurs.

Reminiscent of M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs, Arrival minimizes its use of action and violence and instead focuses on the characters in the story. In one of the best performances of her career, Adams steps into the role of the quiet and serious heroine, supplemented perfectly by Renner’s light-hearted Donnelly. Together their characters help pace and keep viewers interested all through the film.

A particular specialty of Arrival resides in the beautiful visuals throughout the movie. By strategically employing long shots, cinematographer Bradford Young shows the astonishing environment in which the movie takes place. In addition, the special effects used for the spacecrafts, aliens, and other elements in the film are remarkably realistic, producing an experience that seems feasible.

Another notable aspect of Arrival is the music throughout the film. Combining heavy notes with long and drawn out chords on the violin, Jóhann Jóhannsson orchestrates a score that pulls viewers into emotional moments and leaves them with tears welling in their eyes. Playing at significant moments throughout the film, the moving score amplifies the impact of Arrival‘s story.

An intellectual film full of breathtaking visuals, standout acting, and an impactful story that provokes reflection, Arrival qualifies itself as a must-see movie. With a strong emphasis on life, the universe, and time, it presents an important theme and lesson to its audience; moreover, it subtly absorbs its viewers through its smooth and tranquil storytelling. Arrival earns 4.64 out of 5 stars (A-) and is a film I highly recommend everyone pick up on DVD.