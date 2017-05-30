After Guardians of the Galaxy premiered in 2014, I had high expectations for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Everything in the first film from the action, comedy, characters and soundtrack was just perfect. The second movie reflected these qualities as well, making it the perfect way to start the summer movie season.

The Guardians face several enemies in this second installment, which take place three months after the events of the first film. The Guardians help Ayesha ( Elizabeth Debicki) by protecting her people’s precious batteries from an inter-dimensional monster in exchange for Gamora’s criminal sister, Nebula ( Karen ). The Guardians later meet Ego (Kurt Russell),who claims he is Peter’s father. Ego explains to the Guardians that he has searched years for Peter (Chris Pratt). Peter is happy to have finally found his father.But Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is suspicious of Ego, as his assistant Mantis (Pom Klementieff)seems to be keeping a dark secret.

The humor of the first movie is carried on in the second installment. Particularly entertaining is the character Drax (Dave Bautista). Throughout the film, he has humorous lines that cause the other characters to feel uncomfortable. In one part, Drax is shaken awake by Mantis as she is panicking and he thinks that she is trying to pull a move on him. Drax also tells Mantis how unattractive she is. But he quicklytells her that being unattractive is a good thing. Mantis believes this as a complement and does not catch his sarcasm.

The tradition of ‘60s and ‘70s hits on the soundtrack continues from the first movie and no not disappoint.. Artists such as Cheap Trick, Fleetwood Mac and many others are featured during the film. While the songs in this second installment aren’t as catchy as those used in the first, they keep the same feeling of the first.

The second movie of Guardians of the Galaxy focuses on character’s backstories and are explored in more depth. The movie looks deeper into Peter’s past and how Peter’s father met his mother. It also explains why he wasn’t ever present in Peter’s life. The movie looks deeper into the relationship between the sisters Gamora and Nebula, It is clear that how their father Thanos raised them. affected their relationship and why they act so violently towards one another.

The exploration of the background stories makes each of these characters more relatable and we see a different side to them. For example, Rocket (Bradley Cooper)is really insecure about the fact that he is smaller and a raccoon. Between all the humor, background stories, music and action, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume two is definitely worth the time and it is a movie that won’t disappoint.