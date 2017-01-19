Local YouTubers aspire to create community involvement

After 12 years of friendship, Taylor Everett, 24 and Cameron Seegmiller, 24, have come together to create their YouTube channel, “This Has Been A Production”: a channel best known for its Life Size Angry Birds video and the Pokémon Go – A Heart Breaking Love Song video. Cameron is a marketing student at Utah Valley University and Taylor is a former BYU student who is currently running his own graphic design business.

These two local creators hope to encourage community involvement and relate to college students through their YouTube videos.

However, this dynamic duo did not start out by making YouTube videos. During their time in high school, Everett and Seegmiller found a passion and an amusement for planning elaborate dates and activities. As the years went on, Taylor and Cameron’s elaborate planning became accompanied by humor and jokes. They also started a short-lived rap group.

“… And then we thought, why aren’t we filming this?” Seegmiller said as he explained how Taylor and he transitioned from humorous guys who plan activities to YouTubers.

The first video that was filmed and released for their channel was Cooking with Asian in 2016. Since then, they have released over 30 versatile videos and have accumulated almost 200 subscribers. They have reached out to other YouTubers, and shoot scenes for videos outside local hotspots such as Waffle Love and the Puppy Barn. Everett and Seegmiller both express a great interest in connecting with other people through their videos by making their videos relatable. They have also started to use their YouTube channel as means to help Cameron pursue his career in marketing and Taylor in graphic design.

Besides aspiring to become successful YouTube stars and utilizing their creative planning and marketing skills, Everett and Seegmiller hope to inspire the community to get involved.

“Our goal is to inspire people to get together and try the games that Taylor and I do on our channel,” Seegmiller said.

Everett and Seegmiller want to film themselves playing games that they have created, or made into a life size version, then have people within the community try it own their own, after they have seen the YouTube videos. Their first gaming video, Real Life Angry Birds was uploaded two weeks ago and more videos like this one will be coming to the channel shortly.

The YouTube channel that these two men have created has turned from a silly video making experience into community involvement videos. This Has Been a Production YouTube channel is not just about entertaining people in a three-minute video. Their goal is to inspire the community to experience what Everett and Seegmiller do in their videos, for themselves.