Jeffrey R. Holland encourages unity during LDS General Conference

Members and non-members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints gathered together at the LDS Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City to listen to the LDS prophet and Apostles testify of Jesus Christ and give guidance April 1-2.

During the Saturday afternoon session, the audience sustained all 12 apostles and the three members of the First Presidency of the Church. The audience sustains a church leader by raising their hand at the appropriate time. This action shows their support for the leader. The majority sustained the brethren, while a few opposed and were taken note of.

The crowd awed as Henry B. Eyring, First Counselor of the First Presidency of the LDS church, announced that Jeffrey R. Holland would be speaking.

“I love listening to Elder Holland. He is the best,” said Kyler Miller, finance sophomore.

Elder Holland has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve apostles for 22 years. He is also the father of UVU’ s President Matthew S. Holland. During the session, Elder Holland spoke about the power of unity. He used the analogy of a choir in his talk to better articulate the idea that everyone is welcome in the LDS church and by Christ. Elder Holland explained that in the ‘ Lord’s choir’ there is room for everyone and that a variety of voices are needed in order to make rich music.

“There is room for those who speak different languages, celebrate diverse cultures and live in a host of locations. There is room for the single, the married, for large families and for the childless,” said Elder Holland. “There is room for those who once had questions regarding their faith and room for those who still do. There is room for those with differing sexual attractions.”

Members who attended the conference expressed why they enjoy coming to conference and listening to their church leaders.

“[I like] the purity of it. It comes from the leaders of the church and it helps you to understand what the gospel is all about,” said Morgan O’ Brien, LDS church member. Members also come to the conference to seek guidance from their church leaders.

“I like to be able to listen to the prophet and the guidance he gives.” said Andrea Gonzalez, sister missionary for the LDS church. Others come to the conference to seek answers to prayers.

“I like to prepare a question and the question is always answered. No matter what the question is. … It is always answered,” said Maddie Wilson, sister missionary for LDS church.

Madison Potter, a life-long member of the church, expressed how comforted she feels listening to conference. “[I like] the feeling I get. I get all happy. I don’ t think it’ s possible to feel bad when you watch conference,” said Potter.