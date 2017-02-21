How to survive midterms

Preparing for midterms can prove to be challenging due to class, homework, work, etc. Here are some ways to get ready for midterms without falling behind.

Finish homework assignments before the due date

When the amount of work becomes overwhelming, procrastinating is what we commonly turn to. The key to keeping yourself from getting overwhelmed is to do a little at a time, and make sure all of it is done before the due date in case you experience any problems. For example, if you have three assignments due on Sunday at midnight and a midterm on Monday, do one assignment every night of the week, and then study midterm notes the last three nights. If you experience trouble or are unsatisfied with an assignment, you can go back and change it before submitting. This schedule will keep you from hurrying to turn everything in on Sunday at 11:58 p.m.

Don’t underestimate the power of brain food

Nourishing your body is the same as nourishing your brain. Fish like salmon and tuna have omega-3 fatty acids that promote healthy brain function. Try adding some fish to your salads and you might feel the pay off during your midterm. Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are full of antioxidants that help improve memory. Exercise is also a brain food. It reduces anxiety and helps with circulation of the blood. If you can spare a few minutes, do a small yoga session or run a mile outside your house. This can help you stay motivated to keep going and renew your energy.

Get to sleep before midnight

According to recent studies, non-REM sleep, the light sleep you get right before your deep, dreaming sleep, is more restorative than REM or deep sleep.The time between 8 p.m. and midnight is when your body is better able to cycle back to non-REM sleep. If you can add some of those non-REM times into your schedule during midterms or in your daily lifestyle, you will find yourself not reaching for the snooze button as often and feeling well rested. For those who work night shifts, this might be impossible. However, you can plan and ask for an 8 p.m. cut-off time at work the next time you have an important exam coming up. This time of the semester can get kind of crazy, but these tips will help you to get through without losing your sanity.