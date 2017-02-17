Bible Study: a bridge between church and state

Campus Bible Fellowship, a religious organization based out of Cleveland, Ohio has called Mike and Sharon Keller to work as missionaries in Utah County to help connect churches to campus by holding weekly Bible study.

“Bible Study is a place where anyone of any religious faith can learn and study the Bible, said Mike Keller. “It’s a way to discuss current issues that are happening today, and being able to see what the Bible has to say about the issues. This semester we are looking at the statement ‘it’ s all about the journey, not the destination’ and seeing what the Bible has to say about it. Mike and Sharon Keller have been missionaries with Campus Bible Fellowship for 17 years. After 12 years of bringing Bible study to Florida International University, they traveled to UVU.

“Our desire is to take the message of the Bible to students on campus and to encourage students to understand and follow the Bible,” said Mike Keller. Campus Bible Fellowship does not solely focus on bible study. Mike and Sharon Keller reserve some time for prayer and getting to know each other. Once a month the group has “family night”; a night with a planned activity so members can get to know each other.

“We went to a restaurant here in Orem and had Indian food for our family night last Saturday,”said Mike Keller. “It’ s a way for students to hang out and get to know each other.”

Students who participate in Bible study belong to a community who share and strengthen their values and beliefs. “Learning about the Bible and special topics is very interesting,” said German Serrano, an English language learning sophomore.

“I like to know how to improve my life and I learn who is God and how He protects me. It makes me feel safe.”

Campus Bible Fellowship is open not only to students, but faculty as well. Math professor Jia He expressed her gratitude for the organization and consistent study sessions.

“It helps me to know who God is and how that can impact the way that I think about my life,” said He.

Mike and Sharon Keller both expressed gratitude toward UVU for being willing to allow Campus Bible Fellowship to become a student club.

“To be recognized as a club, we have to go through a few hoops. At some schools, if you don’t have all of your ducks in a row then that’s it,” said Mike Keller. “UVU allowed us to be a part of club rush so we could get our name out there. They have worked with us and we really appreciate that.”

Bible Study meets every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in CB 210 A.