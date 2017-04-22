Bastille wows fans during Wild Wild World Tour

Bastille received an overwhelming welcome of screams and chants as they took the stage for their Wild Wild Word Tour at the UCCU Center on April 13 in honor of their latest album, Wild World.

“We are Bastille and it’s so nice to be in Utah. Thank you for having us. … This is definitely the loudest crowd we’ve had this tour,” said Dan Smith, lead vocalist for Bastille.

The screams and the chanting turned into singing as Bastille sang some of the their most popular songs like Pompeii, Things We Lost In the Fire, Lethargy and Power.

“This is our third time seeing them,” said Katlyn Dotson, Bastille fan. “We saw them once at The Complex and now twice at the UCCU Center.”

The British indie pop band also sang their hit song The Draw, and Bastille fan Taylor Rasmussen was more than thrilled to hear the song performed live by her favorite band. Before singing their song Four Walls, Smith told the crowd about the common theme that connects their new album to their older ones.

“For those of you who follow our albums closely, you know that we have a large collection of depressing sounds,” said Smith. “[Music] is a good distraction from the world. … We want our music to talk about the world and its problems, but also encourage people to hang out with friends and family and have a good time.”

The concert had a theme of news, reporting, protesting and peace. Before the show started, a video of a reporter from World Wide Comms was updating the crowd on when Bastille would come on stage. Throughout the show, the reporter made a few appearances on screen along with videos of protesters and iconic cities all over the world. Smith interacted with fans the entire night. From moshing in the front row with fans to running up into the stands, Smith was all over the arena. He high-fived fans, gave them hugs and posed for pictures while singing a number of songs. At one point, Smith got the crowd to squat down then, when the beat dropped, jump up and dance around.

“It’s so I will feel less stupid for two and a half minutes. …You all saw that I am a terrible dancer,” said Smith. Mondo Cozmo, the opening act for Bastille, also likes to interact with his fans during and after his performance.

“You look good Utah… and thank you so much,” said Josh Ostrander, Los Angeles based artist who performs under the alias Mondo Cozmo. “I will be hanging out after the show and I love to hug people and take photos. Come and see me after the show.”