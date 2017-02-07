Arts Preview

With all the big changes happening in our country, most of us could use a little fun and self-care. Here we’ve compiled a (by no means comprehensive) list of events, workshops and performances happening on and off campus this week to help you maintain your sanity.

Feb. 6 the Center for the Advancement of Leadership will be hosting a “Master Minds” lecture from 4-5:30 p.m. in SC 206A-C. This lecture series brings “highly successful professionals” to campus to discuss the best leadership practices with students.

Feb. 7 there will be an Interreligious Faith forum in the reflection room from 2:30 – 4 p.m. The faith forum focuses on understanding the similarities and differences of different cultures and the importance of respecting and acknowledging other people’s beliefs.

Feb. 8 four of UVU’s choirs – the chamber, men’s, women’s and concert choirs – will be performing a Spring Showcase at 7:30 p.m. inside St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orem. The song selection will “span numerous worship traditions and multiple centuries.” Tickets can be bought through the UVU arts page for $5 – $10.

Feb. 9 psychfolk singer-songwriter from Des Moines, Iowa, called Extravision will be headlining a show at Velour at 7:30 p.m. His slow, hypnotic songs are laden with themes of existentialism and poetic lyrics. Also performing will be Nicholas Naoti and Robots Ate my Garden.

Feb. 10 UVUSA is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration in the Sorenson Center from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be performances including comedians and live music, and activities to participate in, such as being put under the spell of a hypnotist or playing in a casino room.

Feb. 11 the UVU Symphony Orchestra will be performing Dvorak’s New World Symphony at 7:30 p.m. in the Ragan Theatre. Dvorak is said to be inspired by the spiritual songs of African American slaves and American Indians. The second theme of the first movement of this symphony is reminiscent of Swing Low Sweet Chariot. The third movement is supposed to depict an American Indian feast as described in a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem.