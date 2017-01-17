A first-hand look at Fall 2016 fine art photography

The “First Hand” art gallery presented by Haynes Goodsell, a fine arts adjunct professor, showcases his photography students’ art pieces that coincide with their own life experiences.Still pictures and graphic design masterpieces are on display in the Fulton Library from Jan. 10-17.

Among the pictures were themes of motherhood, cars, childhood experiences, shame, family and body language. With the broad theme of “First Hand” for the gallery, students could use anything that spoke to them as a muse for their art.

Kyra Englund, a senior photography major, used this final project to showcase her hometown and childhood memories in Oceanside, California.

“My project is meant to help me revisit my childhood memories. The places where the photos were taken are special to me. I remember going there as a kid and writing poems about my experiences in Oceanside. Those poems and memories were my inspiration for this project,” said Englund.

Not only is her photography used as a metaphorical tool to express what she has experienced, but Englund uses photography to express what is on her mind.

“One day I discovered that photography was a creative outlet for me. It is a way of working through things that plague my mind,” said Englund.

Art and Design senior, Brianna Mattison, decided to use a memory from her childhood, like Englund did. But Mattison’s memory has a twist. Her project showcases four individuals in four different 40×30-inch portraits. Each subject is staring at the camera with a soft, blank expression on their faces.

“I used to never make eye-contact with people. That is where the inspiration for my project came from,” said Mattinson.

From past insecurities to memories, the “First-Hand” art gallery has it all. The most eye catching of all the photos was a photograph taken by graphic design senior Cole Butterfield.

“The picture is composed of four composited images and audio. I took the four images and the picture of sound waves of car engines and I combined them into a visual photograph,” said Butterfield.

This black and white image depicts not only Butterfields love for cars and racing but it also shows just how talented this young graphic designer is. His artistic talents and passion for cars gives the photograph a voice and the audience an experience.

“When people look at my picture, I want them to feel power and emotion. I just don’t want them to look at the car. I want them to feel the car, hear the car and see the car,” said Butterfield. “This will give the people who see my artwork a real first-hand experience.”